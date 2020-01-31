HARLETON Funeral services are scheduled for James Alan Massey, 57, of Harleton, 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Massey was born December 22, 1962, in San Antonio, and died January 25, 2020.
James Alan Massey
