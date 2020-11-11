THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA Funeral services are scheduled for James Benton Jet Johnson, 73, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Henderson, 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, New Salem Cemetery. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Johnson was born April 8, 1947, in New Salem, and died November 1, 2020.
James Benton Jet Johnson
