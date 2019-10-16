LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for James Clell Roberts, 95, of Linden, 1 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at New Colony Baptist Church. Interment, New Colony Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mr. Roberts was born April 4, 1924, in Pittsburgh and died October 13, 2019.
James Clell Roberts
