James Corshia

CARTHAGE, TX — James Christopher Corshia, 56, of Carthage, Texas, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 20, 2023, in Carthage. He was born on April 13, 1967, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Still Waters Cowboy Church. Cremation arrangements are by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.
