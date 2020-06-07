CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for James David Baker, 73, of Carthage, 3 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Antioch Cemetery. Interment, Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Baker was born August 2, 1946, in Snap Community of Panola County, and died June 5, 2020.
