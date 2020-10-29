MASON Funeral services are scheduled for James David Gatton, 42, of Mason, 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Pope City Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Gatton was born April 6, 1978, in Coffeyville, and died October 22, 2020.
James David Gatton
MASON Funeral services are scheduled for James David Gatton, 42, of Mason, 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Pope City Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Gatton was born April 6, 1978, in Coffeyville, and died October 22, 2020.
MASON Funeral services are scheduled for James David Gatton, 42, of Mason, 2 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Pope City Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Gatton was born April 6, 1978, in Coffeyville, and died October 22, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.