James E. Warren, Sr.
DALLAS — Services for James E. Warren, 71, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 11:00am Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home. You may visit Mr. Warren Friday, March 24, 2023 from 11:00am to 5:00pm at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home. Mr. Warren was born August 4, 1951 and transitioned March 15, 2023 in Tyler Texas. Mr. Warren was 71 years old.
