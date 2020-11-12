CARTHAGE A Celebration of Life is scheduled for James Earl Gipson, of Carthage, 11 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Black's Funeral Home- Ruth Lovely Memorial Chapel. Visitation, 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Black's Funeral Home- Ruth Lovely Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Carthage. Mr. Gipson was born May 16, 1934, and died November 8, 2020.
James Earl Gipson
