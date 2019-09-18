MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for James Edward Allen, 84, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Andrews Cemetery. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Allen was born June 12, 1934, in Marshall, and died March 20, 2019.
MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for James Edward Allen, 84, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Andrews Cemetery. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Allen was born June 12, 1934, in Marshall, and died March 20, 2019.
