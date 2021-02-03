James Edwin Cox
SCOOTER - MARSHALL James Edwin Scooter Cox, age 81, passed away on February 1, 2021. Mr. Cox was born on August 28, 1939 in Corsicana, TX. Visitation will be held at 11am on Thursday, February 4, 2021 with a Funeral Service following at 12:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.