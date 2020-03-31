James Elton Williams
 BECKVILLE James Elton Williams, 88, of Beckville. Interment, Langley Cemetery. Viewing, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Williams was born December 2, 1931, in Brooks Community, Panola County, and died March 30, 2020.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.