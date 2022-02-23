James Gibson
MARSHALL, TX — Funeral Services for Mr. James Gibson, age 87, of Marshall, TX are scheduled for Friday, February 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. Bob Bryant of Cypress Valley Bible Church will be officiating. Interment will follow at Algoma Cemetery in Marshall, TX.
