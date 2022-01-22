James Gray
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for James Gray will be held Saturday, January 22 at 10 am at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview, with a visitation held one hour prior. Burial will follow at Tatum Cemetery. Mr. Gray was born March 15, 1938 and passed away on January 19, 2022. A memorial guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.