James Hugh Luckey
ATLANTA — Services for Mr. James Luckey, 73, of Alanta, Texas will be 1:00pm Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Floyd Valley Baptist Church in Marietta, Tx. under the direction of Lewis & Walker Funeral Home of Jefferson. Burial will follow afterwards at Floyd Valley Cemetery. Mr. Luckey was born March 25, 1949, and transitioned January 14, 2023.Mr. Luckey was 73 years old.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.