MARSHALL Services will be scheduled at a later date for James Jim Fitzgerald, 84. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Fitzgerald was born October 12, 1936, in Stamford, and died December 19, 2020.
James Jim Fitzgerald
