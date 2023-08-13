James Latham Goolsby
MARSHALL — Funeral Services for James Latham Goolsby, 87, of Marshall, Texas will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 1:30pm in the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, Texas under the direction of Haggard Funeral Home. Visitation on Monday August 14, 2023, from 6 to 8pm at the First Baptist Church in Jefferson, Texas. He passed away on Friday, August 4th in Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.