James Lee Hampton
GLADEWATER Funeral services for James Lee Hampton, 79, of Gladewater, Will be held at 12 Noon Wednesday, February 3, 2021, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Mr. Hampton was born on January 26, 1942, in Pampa TX and passed away on January 31, 2021 in a local hospital. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
