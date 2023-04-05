James Lee “Jimmy” Fyffe

Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.