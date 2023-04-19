James Lee “Jimmy” Fyffe
MARSHALL — A Memorial for James Lee “Jimmy” Fyffe, will be at 2 pm, Sat., April 22 at Sullivan Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1-2 pm, Sat., Apr. 22 at Sullivan Funeral Home. He was born on Aug. 29, 1929 in Marshall and died on Mar. 30, 2023 in Marshall. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
