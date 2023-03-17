James Louise Warren
JEFFERSON — Funeral Services for Mrs. Bobbie L. Allen, 89, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 11:00am Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Shady Grove Church of Christ in Jefferson, Texas and burial will follow at Kellyville Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 17, 2023 at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home.
