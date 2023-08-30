James Luster Harris
LINDEN — Services for James Luster Harris, 81, of Linden, will be11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Cass County Cowboy Church. Burial to follow at Caves Springs Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. Visitation is 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. An online guest book may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
