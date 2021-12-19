James Michael Jones
LONGVIEW — James Michael Jones, 75, passed away December 12, 2021 in Longview. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, 1015 N. Kings Highway, Nash, TX 75669. Online condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
