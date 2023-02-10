James Milton Johnson
LONE STAR — Funeral Services for James Milton Johnson have been scheduled for Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1PM at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 830 State Hwy 155, Lone Star, Tx. Visitation: Friday, February 10, 2023 at Harmon & Harmon Funeral Assoc. Harmon & Harmon Funeral Associates Entrusted. Mr. Johnson was 65.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.