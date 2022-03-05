James Pilot
MARSHALL — Graveside services for James Pilot 67, will be Monday, 03/07/2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the Northwest La. Veterans Cemetery along with the burial. Visitation is Sunday, 03/06/2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home. Mr. Pilot was born 12/07/1954 in Marshall and died 02/24/2022 in Louisiana.
