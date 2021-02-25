James Ray McNeil
MARSHALL, TEXAS James Ray McNeil, age 76, passed away on February 22, 2021 in Longview, TX. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from Noon to 1:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral will be held at 1:00pm, Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
