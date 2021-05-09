James Ray Vincent
TATUM, TEXAS James Ray Vincent, 85, of Tatum, Texas passed away on Wed. afternoon, May 5, 2021, at his home in Tatum. He was born on Feb. 15, 1936 in Tatum. His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage. Interment will follow in Vinson Cemetery in Tatum. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.