James Rickey Godwin
MARSHALL, TX — James Rickey Godwin, 64, of Marshall passed away Sept 1, 2021. He was born November 9, 1956 in Prescott, Ark to Len Dale Godwin and Barbara Jean Tuttle Godwin. He graduated from MHS, Class of 1975, and ETSU in 1978. Services to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Complete obituary, visit Sullivan-funeralhome.com/tributes
