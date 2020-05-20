LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for James Robert Bob Martin, 78, of Longview, 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Martin Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Martin was born December 10, 1941, in Tatum, and died May 18, 2020.
James Robert Bob Martin
