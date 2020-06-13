LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for James Robert Knight, 86, of Linden, 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Linden United Methodist Church. Interment, Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mr. Knight was born July 17, 1933, in Lanier Community, and died June 10, 2020.
James Robert Knight
