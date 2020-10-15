HALLSVILLE Graveside services are scheduled for James Wiley Freeman, 81, of Hallsville, 1 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Chalk Hill Cemetery. Interment, Chalk Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Freeman was born November 12, 1938, in Upshur County, and died October 13, 2020.
