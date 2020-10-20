CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Jamie Brown, 51, of Carthage, 3 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Chapel. Interment, Clayton Cemetery, Clayton. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Brown was born December 24, 1968, in Carthage, and died October 17, 2020.
Jamie Brown
