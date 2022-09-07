Jamie (James Ray) Neuville
HALLSVILLE — Funeral Services for Jamie (James Ray) Neuville, 60, of Hallsville, Texas will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 2pm in the chapel of Haggard Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 07, 2022 from 6 to 8pm at Haggard Funeral Home.
