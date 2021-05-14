Jan Gatlin Summers
DICKINSON, FORMERLY HENDERSON A visitation for Mrs. Jan Gatlin Summers, 68, of Dickinson, formerly of Henderson, will be Sunday, May 16, 3-5 pm at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with a graveside service on Monday, May 17th at 11 am at Concord Cemetery. Interment will follow. Mrs. Gatlin Summers passed away May 7, 2021. She was born August 14, 1952.
