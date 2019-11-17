CARTHAGE Memorial services are scheduled for Jan Morgan, 71, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Morgan was born March 25, 1948, in Houston, and died November 15, 2019.
Jan Morgan
