HENDERSON A celebration of Life for Jana LaRee Brown Kirkner, 48, of Henderson, 2 pm Saturday, May 29, 2021, at First Baptist Church with Dr. David Higgs officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Ms. Kirkner was born March 9, 1973 in Henderson and passed away May 18, 2021.
