Jane Soape
CARTHAGE, TEXAS — Visitation for Mrs. Jane Soape, 73 of Carthage, Texas will be held 1-3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home in Carthage, Texas. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Bailey and Foster Funeral Home Chapel in Palestine, Texas. Burial will follow in the Newsom Cemetery.
