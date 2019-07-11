WAXAHACHIE Funeral services are scheduled for Janet B. (White) Smith, 72, of Waxahachie, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Sunset Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant. Interment, Cortznes Cemetery. Online condolences at www.tumeymortuary.com. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Tumey Mortuary. Arrangements by Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. (White) Smith was born January 15, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, and died July 3, 2019.
Janet B. (White) Smith
