Janet France
WASKOM Janet France, 72, of Waskom, Texas was born on December 19, 1948 in Bastrop, LA and passed away on March 20, 2021 in Longview, TX. A private family memorial service for Mrs. France will be held at a later date. Arrangement made by Downs Funeral Home.
