Janet Glaze
CARTHAGE, TX — Janet Glaze, 77, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Friday night, Dec. 2, 2022, in Carthage. Janet Carolyn Harris was born on Dec. 19, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant, TX. Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Southside Baptist Church in Carthage. Reception following service: hosted at Glaze Manor, 1416 North St. Mary Street in Carthage.
