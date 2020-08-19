HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Janice C. Bristow, 83, of Madisonville, 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Cornett Cemetery. Interment, Cornett Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Mrs. Bristow was born April 26, 1937, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and died August 13, 2020.
Janice C. Bristow
HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Janice C. Bristow, 83, of Madisonville, 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Cornett Cemetery. Interment, Cornett Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Mrs. Bristow was born April 26, 1937, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and died August 13, 2020.
HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Janice C. Bristow, 83, of Madisonville, 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Cornett Cemetery. Interment, Cornett Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Mrs. Bristow was born April 26, 1937, in Salt Lake City, Utah, and died August 13, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.