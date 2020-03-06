WASKOM Graveside services are scheduled for Janice Faye Payne, 71, of Waskom, 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Dean Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Payne was born February 27, 1949, in Missouri, and died February 29, 2020.
Janice Faye Payne
