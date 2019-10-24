LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Janice Lynn Kessler-Autrey, 63, of Linden, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Pinecrest Baptist Church. Interment, Bear Creek Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mrs. Kessler-Autrey was born January 23, 1956, in Linden, and died October 22, 2019.
Janice Lynn Kessler-Autrey
LINDEN Funeral services are scheduled for Janice Lynn Kessler-Autrey, 63, of Linden, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Pinecrest Baptist Church. Interment, Bear Creek Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mrs. Kessler-Autrey was born January 23, 1956, in Linden, and died October 22, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.