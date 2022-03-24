Jay Harold Bush
HALLSVILLE — A funeral service for Jay Harold Bush, 53, of Hallsville, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Funeral Home. Mr. Bush passed away on March 21, 2022, in Houston, Texas.
