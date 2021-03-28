Jay Mathis
WASKOM Jay Mathis, age 65, passed away on March 21, 2021. Mr. Mathis was born on April 7, 1955 in Shreveport, Louisiana. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1pm at the family home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
