MARSHALL Jay William Jackson, age 54, passed away on June 9, 2021. Mr. Jackson was born in Marshall, Texas on May 20, 1967. Visitation Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 6-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10am at Trinity Episcopal Church. Interment at Center Cemetery. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
