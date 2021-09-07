Jean Abernathy Hisaw
CLAYTON, TEXAS — Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Jean Abernathy Hisaw, 73, of Clayton, Texas will be 2:00 Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Carthage, Texas with Dr. Allen Tilley officiating. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12:00 -2:00 p.m. prior to the service Wednesday at First Baptist Church.
