MARSHALL — Jean Jackson, age 92, was born on June 22, 1930 and passed away at her home in Marshall surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life reception will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Trinity Episcopal All Saints Hall from 3pm-5pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.cammackfamily.com
