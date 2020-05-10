LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Jean Savannah Jordan, 85, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Algoma North Cemetery, Marshall. Interment, Algoma North Cemetery. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Jordan was born March 10, 1935, in Marshall, and died May 5, 2020.
Jean Savannah Jordan
