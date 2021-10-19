Jeane Westmoreland Jones
MARSHALL, TX — Services for Mrs. Jeane Westmoreland Jones, 95, of Marshall, TX will be held Wed, Oct 20, 2021 at 11 am at The Little Chapel by The Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Marshall, TX with Pastor David Luckert officiating. Visitation will be Tues, Oct 19, 2021 from 5- 7 pm at Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall.
