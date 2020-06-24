ATLANTA Funeral services are scheduled for Jeanette Hamblen, 84, of Atlanta, 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Hallsville Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Hamblen was born September 27, 1935, in Marshall, and died June 22, 2020.
Jeanette Hamblen
